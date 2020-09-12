Dry Prong couple killed in Grant Parish crash with 18 wheeler; three children injured

Couple Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On September 11, 2020, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash on U.S. Highway 167, at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 8. This crash took the lives of two Dry Prong residents.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Brian Valentine, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 8. As the Nissan approached the intersection of U.S. Highway 167, Valentine failed to properly stop. As a result, the Nissan entered the northbound travel lanes of U.S. Highway 167 and was struck by a northbound 2020 Peterbilt.

Valentine and 28-year-old Jessica Saizan, were restrained at the time of the crash, but ultimately succumbed to their injuries. The Nissan was also occupied by three juvenile passengers, who were also restrained. They sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Peterbilt sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. If motorists witness hazardous situations on any Louisiana highway, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 35 fatal crashes resulting in 43 fatalities.