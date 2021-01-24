Edison Moreau, 76, Cottonport

Edison Joseph (E.J.) Moreau, Jr. (age 76) of Cottonport, LA, journeyed home to his final resting place on Saturday, January 23, 2021, surrounded by his children.

Edison Moreau, Jr. was a lifelong Catholic, who believed in the power of prayer and prayed the rosary daily. We can rejoice that today, he is free of pain, dancing in heaven with his beloved family members in the presence of Christ. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls" (Matthew 11:28-30).

E.J. was full of life - a jokester who showed affection to those he loved through his light-hearted teasing. He had "special" pet names for his children and was known affectionately as "Tootsie" by his family members and friends. He was the life of the party and loved to dance and "jig." He was an avid fan of Elvis Presley. The Elvis Christmas collection is still a staple in his childrens' homes today. In his working years, he was an award-winning Liberty Life Insurance salesman who deeply cared for his customers. In his final years, he loved playing "Santa Claus" to visiting children.

E.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Edison Joseph Moreau, Sr. & Thelma Ducote Moreau; his sister, RoseAnn Callegari; & his grandchildren, Matthew, Jonah and Joshua Singleton.

Those left to cherish his memory is his son, Derrick W. (Dina) Moreau of Livingston; and daughters: Charlene M. (Eric) Amos of Prairieville; Nicole M. (Mike) Torrance of Crossville, Tennessee; and Monique M. (Jeremy) Singleton of Gonzales; sister, Pat Prevot of Baton Rouge. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Jacob, Adam, Quinn, Madisyn, Ryan, Emily, Katie, Michael, Noah, Matthew, Katherine, Benjamin and James.

A visitation will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 p.m. with entombment to follow at the St. Mary's Catholic Mausoleum.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com. Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.