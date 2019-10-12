Election results 45 of 49 precincts reporting
Governor
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
4555 Ralph Abraham (REP)36%
77 Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (DEM)1%
5187 John Bel Edwards (DEM)41%
72 Gary Landrieu (IND)1%
98 Patrick "Live Wire" Landry (REP)1%
2761 "Eddie" Rispone (REP)22%
Total: 12750
Lieutenant Governor
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
3036 Willie Jones (DEM)25%
9029 William "Billy" Nungesser (REP)75%
Total: 12065
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
4941 Kyle Ardoin (REP)41%
3010 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)25%
3066 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)26%
922 Amanda "Jennings" Smith (REP)8%
Total: 11939
Attorney General
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
3124 "Ike" Jackson, Jr. (DEM)26%
8834 "Jeff" Landry (REP)74%
Total: 11958
Treasurer
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
3579 Derrick Edwards (DEM)30%
680 Teresa Kenny (NOPTY)6%
7567 John M. Schroder (REP)64%
Total: 11826
Commissioner of -- Agriculture and Forestry
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
1331 Marguerite Green (DEM)11%
835 "Charlie" Greer (DEM)7%
6795 Michael G. "Mike" Strain (REP)57%
1188 Peter Williams (DEM)10%
1815 Bradley Zaunbrecher (REP)15%
Total: 11964
Commissioner of -- Insurance
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
6577 James J. "Jim" Donelon (REP)60%
4398 "Tim" Temple (REP)40%
Total: 10975
BESE -- District 8
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
4982 Preston Castille (DEM)48%
1372 Vereta Tanner Lee (DEM)13%
2309 Jonathan Loveall (DEM)22%
1621 Chakesha Webb Scott (DEM)16%
Total: 10284
State Senator -- 28th Senatorial District
Runs in multiple parishes
39 of 43 precincts reporting - 91%
absentee reporting - 100%
5535 Heather Cloud (REP)51%
4960 Robert Johnson (DEM)46%
405 H. Bernard LeBas (DEM)4%
Total: 10900
State Senator -- 32nd Senatorial District
Runs in multiple parishes
6 of 6 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
108 Daniel M. "Danny" Cole (DEM)8%
153 Judia "Judy" Duhon (DEM)11%
288 "Steve" May (REP)20%
874 Glen D. Womack (REP)61%
Total: 1423
Unofficial Turnout: 52.8%
State Representative -- 28th Representative District
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
7586 Daryl Deshotel (REP)61%
2212 Marcus Johnson (DEM)18%
2035 Donald Milligan (DEM)16%
629 Ramondo Ramos (NOPTY)5%
Total: 12462
Sheriff
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
4299 Douglas "Doug" Anderson (DEM)34%
5636 David L. Dauzat (REP)45%
2705 John K. Johnson (DEM)21%
Total: 12640
Clerk of Court
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
6672 Connie F. Desselle (DEM)53%
1083 Christopher "Chris" Dupuy (NOPTY)9%
4731 Alissa Piazza Tassin (DEM)38%
Total: 12486
Police Juror -- District 1
6 of 6 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
792 Elzie Bryant (REP)53%
711 Marsha Roszell Wiley (REP)47%
Total: 1503
Unofficial Turnout: 52.9%
Police Juror -- District 3
4 of 5 precincts reporting - 80%
absentee reporting - 100%
812 Mark Anthony Borrel (DEM)55%
675 Russell Marcotte (REP)45%
Total: 1487
Police Juror -- District 6
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
409 Francis G. Keller, Sr. (IND)39%
632 McKinley "Pop" Keller (DEM)61%
Total: 1041
Unofficial Turnout: 45.6%
Police Juror -- District 7
6 of 7 precincts reporting - 86%
absentee reporting - 100%
803 Bobby C. Bordelon (REP)54%
683 Trent Clark (REP)46%
Total: 1486
Police Juror -- District 9
5 of 7 precincts reporting - 71%
absentee reporting - 100%
706 Jacob Coco (IND)66%
368 Henry Moreau (REP)34%
Total: 1074
CA NO. 1 (ACT 444 - HB 234) -- Tax Exemptions for Outer Continental Shelf
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
4087 YES37%
7090 NO63%
Total: 11177
CA NO. 2 (ACT 445 - HB 62) -- Amend Education Excellence Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
4448 YES40%
6682 NO60%
Total: 11130
CA NO. 3 (ACT 446 - HB 428) -- Remedy for Unconstitutional Tax Paid
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
5174 YES47%
5920 NO53%
Total: 11094
CA NO. 4 (ACT 448 - SB 79) -- Allow New Orleans Property Tax Exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
45 of 49 precincts reporting - 92%
absentee reporting - 100%
2933 YES26%
8142 NO74%
Total: 11075