Ford gives Buffalo Bills two rookies with roots in Avoyelles

What are the chances of two “Avoyelleans once removed” ending up playing on the same NFL team?

Okay. What are the chances of those two honorary Avoyelleans being that NFL team’s 1st and 2nd draft picks in the same NFL Draft?

Right after the NFL Draft in April, we featured the Buffalo Bills’ Ed Oliver Jr., whose father Ed Sr. lives in Marksville. Ed Jr. -- called EJ by his family -- spent many of his summers, holidays and weekends at his grandmother’s home in Marksville. He played defensive tackle for the University of Houston Cougars and was the 9th pick in the draft in April.

But Oliver is not the only new Bill with roots in the fertile soil of Avoyelles Parish.

CODY FORD: 38th PICK

Cody Ford was born and raised in Pineville. His mother, Leah, is from Simmesport. Her father was the late Eddie Rabalais, who served for many years on the Avoyelles School Board.

Ford was a key player for the University of Oklahoma, where he was described in an NFL scouting report as a “ violent, mauling offensive tackle” that had no qualms about “putting defenders in the dirt with elite power.”

The scouts said the 6-3, 329-pound tackle is a “smart player who diagnoses blitzes well.”

Buffalo picked him in the 2nd round, 38th overall of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“We were in Nashville with Cody for the draft,” Leah said. “He was expected to go in the 1st round, but that didn’t happen. However, he did go near the top of the 2nd round. “We were happy and blessed about that,” she added.

Pre-draft rumors had Ford going to the Atlanta Falcons in the 1st Round, but it didn’t happen.

To ensure they could nab the talented tackle, the Bills traded Oakland their No. 40 pick and the 158th overall pick in the 5th Round -- a two-for-one deal the Raiders decided was worth waiting two picks for.

Leah graduated from Avoyelles High in 1991. The family moved to Pineville a few years later, when Cody was 2.

She said she still has family in Avoyelles Parish, but does not get here often.

She and husband Robert Ford now live in Jacksonville, Fla.