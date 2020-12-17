Greyson Prothro, Simmesport

Funeral service for Greyson Prothro will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport. Burial will follow at the Tabernacle Baptist Cemetery in Simmesport.

Greyson Michael Prothro, child of Leroy Holliday, III. & Alyssa Prothro, gained his wings on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his grandmothers, Billi-Jo Prothro of Simmesport and Victoria Davis of Pineville; grandfather, Leroy Holliday II; great grandmother, Jackie Vosburg of Simmesport; great grandparents, William & Betty Strange of Simmesport; Aunt, Sheila (Richard) Spinner of Simmesport; Maternal uncle, Bryant Prothro (Alyssa) of Lone Pine; paternal uncles, Dai’ Shaun Holliday of Pineville and Keylan Holliday of Pineville; paternal aunts, Heaven Davis of Pineville and Taynslee Holliday of Pineville. He is also survived by numerous great aunts, uncles, family and friends. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Bryant Prothro, Dai' Shaun Holliday, Tyler Gauthier and Jordan Lemoine. Honorary pallbearers include: Timmy Deshotel and Josh Dibble.

He was preceded in death by many loved ones.

A visitation will begin at 9:00am until 10:00pm on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport. Visitation will resume at 8:00am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.