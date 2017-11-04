Highway 115 crash takes life of Carl Laborde

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (Louisiana State Police) - Early Saturday morning, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Marksville, LA that was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:00 a.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 115 north of Hessmer, LA. The crash involved a 2012 Toyota pickup, driven by Carl M. Laborde (W/M 53 yrs). The Toyota was northbound on LA Hwy 115 when Laborde lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a concrete culvert.

Laborde was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.