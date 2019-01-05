Joel Cloud, in the words of his sister

Joel Cloud

Age 14

From his sister, Lacie Sampson:

For those of you who don’t know..

My brother was among many of his friends.. Passing through Gainesville, Florida on the way to Disney World when two 18 wheelers collided and caught fire causing the van he was in and another vehicle to crash and catch fire.. I'm not sure yet if there is a body.. If he died in the fire.. Was ejected.. Or died on impact.. In which case I hope it was the latter.. For his sake. I cant imagine my 14 year old little brother, Joel Cloud, burning, trapped in that van, or bleeding out on the edge of the woods as the last one found..

Sad thing is, I believe we were the last family to find out anything at all, as authorities and hospitals turned deaf ears to my mothers pleas.

3:42 pm, January 3rd, 2019 Rest in peace, JOEL CLOUD.. And any other kids and family involved.. I must say.. All I can think of is how he dreamed of making it to Disney one day.. And how he almost made it. There is no other kid like him.

And now I've spent all night thinking, wondering, questioning, and crying; then repeating. Please pray for us as we truly dont yet even know what happened on this day.. Except my baby brother is no longer here...

He stayed up all night on the couch excited but exhausted just wanting to get to Disney. I walked out my room at approximately one in the morning and asked him why he was still awake.. He just looked at me and said quietly, "I dont know.."

And that was the last time i saw him other than one picture of him asleep in the back of the van that I received many hours after his death.. I love you bro.. I love you...”

-Lacie Sampson, sister of Joel Cloud, one of five killed in Florida