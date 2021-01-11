Kenneth Mayeux, 74, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth James Mayeux will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville, LA.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mr. Mayeux, age 74, of Marksville, passed away peacefully at Rapides Regional Medical Center ICU in Alexandria, LA on Saturday, January 9, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones.

Kenneth worked in finance most of his life. He and his wife owned Mayeux One Stop grocery store for a few years. They later owned ABC Finance for 21 years until their retirement. He was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors. He very seldom came home without killing the limit of whatever was in season. Going to the camp with friends and family and cooking big meals or roasting a pig was something he enjoyed. Every year he planted a beautiful garden. He loved sharing his plentiful crop with family and friends.

He was a wonderful man who was willing to help anyone in need. He was an awesome husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather to his family who was “Number One” in his life. He always made sure his family had everything they needed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Nola Mayeux and his brother, Clyde “Bubba” Mayeux.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife and high school sweetheart of 56 years, Guynn Gremillion Mayeux, two daughters, Melissa Bacon and Kristen Tamburo; one son, Kenny Mayeux; sister, Gretchen Mayeux; grandchildren, Meghan Tabor (William), Mallory Mejias, Lexi Tamburo and Kaleb Mayeux; great grandchildren, Carter and Saylor.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Kenny Mayeux, Kaleb Mayeux, William Tabor, Bailey Murray, Justin Lee and Bert Tamburo.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff in Medical ICU at RRMC for going above and beyond their duties to ensure Kenneth was comfortable and treated like family.