Lena Mary Lemoine, age 98, of Moreauvill

Funeral Mass for Lena Mary Lemoine will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Lena Mary Lemoine, age 98, of Moreauville, passed away on Monday, March 02, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. Mrs. Lena was a devoted and loving housewife and mother. She was a hard working person who cared for her family with much love.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Darlene Bonnette and her companion Lee Lopez); son, Nelson Lemoine and his wife Janet; eleven grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Terrell Lemoine and Merlin Lemoine; husband, Morris Lemoine; parents, Eustice & Irene Lemoine; and nine siblings.

Visitation will begin at 8:00am until 11:00am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

