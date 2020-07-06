Bayou Teche Museum Celebrates 10-Year Birthday

NEW IBERIA, La. --- The Bayou Teche Museum will celebrate its 10th birthday on July 10, 2020.

The museum was the 1992 brain child of Becky Schexnayder Owens and Paul Schexnayder and, with the guidance of the late Alfred "Smitty" Landry, the doors opened in 2010. The state-of-the-art museum with a permanent collection of artifacts and memorabilia from the region tells the story of a growing city, its people, culture and industry all centered around the "snake-like" curves of the Bayou Teche.

The museum is also home to George Rodrigue’s studio, which includes the painting he was working on before his 2013 death. Rodrigue's original collection of 15 paintings entitled “Saga of the Acadians” is currently on exhibit.

The Bayou Teche Museum's staff is thrilled to invite visitors to join them as they celebrate the museum's birthday, a day later, on Sat., July 11. Cookies and lemonade will be served along with free admission for all.

Located at 131 E. Main St. in New Iberia's National Register Historic District, the museum is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m Thursday through Saturday. They are practicing social distancing and ask visitors to wear masks, which will be provided if needed.

For more information, please contact the Bayou Teche Museum at (337) 606-5977 and bayoutechemuseum@gmail.com, or visit their website and Facebook page.