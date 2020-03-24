Share photos of at home learning with Avoyelles

Hello all parents from Avoyelles:

With school out, post photos of how your kids are keeping up with learning at home.

Even if they’re still in their pajamas.

They might be sitting at a computer or doing an experiment or an art project.

Avoyelles wants to see how your kids are keeping up with their studies.

Share your photos and some of them will be included in an upcoming issue of the Bunkie Record and Marksville Weekly News.