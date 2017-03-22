Man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder for Tuesday night shooting at Marksville park

A Marksville man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder in connection with a shooting at the city park basketball courts Tuesday night.

Deontre Bonton, 20, of Marksville was shot twice in the chest/upper abdomen. He was taken to Avoyelles Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, Marksville Police Chief Elster Smith Jr. said.

Charles Lavalais, 27, of Marksville was arrested by MPD officers following a high-speed chase that ended when Lavalais surrendered at a roadblock at the intersection of La. Hwys 29 and 114 in Longbridge.

Smith said officers responding to the report of shots at the park on Martin Luther King Drive saw Lavalais’ vehicle leaving the scene at high speed.

“Officers tried stopping the vehicle, but the suspect refused to stop,” Smith said. There was a high-speed chase through Marksville and then down La. Hwy 1 to Moreauville, during which "Lavalais attempted to run officers off of the road," Smith added.

Police officers from Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police and several parish municipalities assisted in the chase and in setting up the roadblock that ended the pursuit, a witness to Lavalais' surrender said.

Lavalais was arrested without incident and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of aggravated assault with a vehicle on a peace officer. He is still in Avoyelles Detention Center #1 under $251,000 bond at this time.

A motive for the shooting has not been released and the case is still under investigation, Smith said.