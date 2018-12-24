Mansura native serves as ‘Polar Express’ conductor in New Orleans

The new children’s Christmas classic movie The Polar Express has created a global experience for children of all ages.

Nicholas Bordelon, a Mansura native, is part of that experience here in Louisiana.

The City of New Orleans presents “Polar Express” nights on a Union Passenger Train-line in the city.

Bordelon portrays the train conductor, which is voiced by actor Tom Hanks in the animated movie.

Bordelon was part of a special performance on Dec. 12 which included New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, team members Cam Jordan, Thomas Morstead and Benjamin Watson and all of their families.

Family members, dressed in pajamas, helped present the reading of the story with picture books after getting their own “golden ticket” to come aboard the train.

Bordelon also got a special treat when his Avoyelles family surprised him with their own trip on the “Polar Express.”

He is the son of Ci-Ci Roy, and Nicky Bordelon and Faye Townsend of Mansura. He is the maternal grandson of Marjorie P. Roy and the late Kirby A. Roy II of Mansura and paternal grandson of Dewey Bordelon of and Mildred C. Bordelon of Mansura.