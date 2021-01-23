IN MEMORY OF AVOYELLES COVID VICTIMS

Sat, 01/23/2021 - 6:35pm

COUVILLION, Marsden, 89
Korean Vet and Marksville Businessman

EDDY
Shelva Eddy, Marksville, wife, mother, grandmother

DEARK, Larry, 63
Marksville farmer and Cattlman, Died Jan. 20, 2021

GUILLORY
Dr. Jim Guillory, former Avoyelles Parish Police Juror

LEMOINE, David, 69
Cottonport native, long time service with U. S. State Department

McCAIN
Warden Sandy McCain of the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center

McVEA, Dr. Casey
Medical director at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center

TASSIN, Dr. John Adam, 76
Native of Bordelonville, former state senator

