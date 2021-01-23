IN MEMORY OF AVOYELLES COVID VICTIMS
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 6:35pm
COUVILLION, Marsden, 89
Korean Vet and Marksville Businessman
EDDY
Shelva Eddy, Marksville, wife, mother, grandmother
DEARK, Larry, 63
Marksville farmer and Cattlman, Died Jan. 20, 2021
GUILLORY
Dr. Jim Guillory, former Avoyelles Parish Police Juror
LEMOINE, David, 69
Cottonport native, long time service with U. S. State Department
McCAIN
Warden Sandy McCain of the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center
McVEA, Dr. Casey
Medical director at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center
TASSIN, Dr. John Adam, 76
Native of Bordelonville, former state senator