Avoyelles Parish Livestock show set for Friday, Saturday

The 2018 Avoyelles Parish Livestock Show will be held Friday and Saturday (Jan. 19-20) at the Parish Livestock Barn on Fair Street in Marksville.

Avoyelles Parish 4-H members will showcase farm animals in the two-day competition. Winners will advance to regional competitions later this year. The barn will open at 9 a.m. Friday with goats and sheep to be in the barn by 9:30 a.m. Weigh-in for goats and sheep will begin at 10 a.m. Judging of sheep begins at 1 p.m.

The sheep division will include breeding sheep, commercial ewes, market lambs, Hampshire, Suffolk, natural color, black face and white face cross and showmanship. The goat division will follow sheep. Goats will include market goat, breeding, commercial and showmanship.

At 3 p.m., swine and cattle begin reporting to the barn. Premier Exhibitor contest for cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and rabbits will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Rabbit check-in will begin at 5 p.m. followed by swine and cattle weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Rabbit judging will begin at 6 p.m. and showmanship will be judged from 6:30-7 p.m.

Poultry may enter the barn at the exhibitor’s discretion from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. The barn will close at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the barn will open at 7 a.m. with exhibition poultry check-in until 8 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., exhibition poultry judging will be held followed by swine judging at 9 a.m. Swine contests will include breeding swine, (market swine-duroc, hampshire, yorkshire, AOB, barrow, and crossbreeds) and showmanship. Cattle will follow the swine contests. Cattle show will include dairy, dairy showmanship, commercial heifer, beef breeding, and showmanship.

Poultry premier exhibitor contest will be held at 9 a.m. followed by exhibition poultry showmanship at 10:30 a.m.

For more info. call (318) 964-2249.