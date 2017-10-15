Paragon Casino Resort embarks on ‘refresh’ campaign

As part of an overall effort to improve its appeal to potential guests, Paragon Casino Resort and its management partner Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment recently rolled out several updates to the Paragon’s facilities and advertising efforts.

Paragon officials are calling this a “refresh,” and they are pleased with the results so far.

“Through the refresh, we are working to provide an enhanced experience for Paragon visitors,” Paragon General Manager Michael Hamilton said. “Patrons can still expect a multi-faceted, Louisiana-style entertainment experience, with the addition of some new, exciting touches.”

Some of those “touches” include a new Mississippi River-themed carpet throughout the gaming floor, additional slot machines and redesigned billboards.

In addition, the Paragon’s friendly staff members are decked out in new uniforms to add to the overall fresh atmosphere.

“The Paragon has been an economic driver in Avoyelles Parish for 22 years, providing jobs and entertainment to the community,” Hamilton said. “We are excited to unveil the new Paragon brand to patrons and visitors and ask them to take a new look at all the casino and resort has to offer.

“It’s never been a better time to come over and take a fresh look,” he added.

The casino opened in 1994 and is known for having both adult and family-friendly entertainment options.

It also has an impressive lineup of luxury amenities and attractions that includes a hotel with more than 500 rooms, full-service spa/salon, indoor tropical pool with swim-up bar, and an 18-hole golf course with a pro-shop and grillroom.

ATRIUM ATTRACTIONS

The Paragon’s Atrium area has three retail shops, a three-screen cinema and “bayou” running through it that gives visitors a chance to watch alligators, turtles and various fish from the comfort and safety of the benches and wooden walkway. Additionally, the Paragon’s Atrium Bar is the region’s only ice bar.

The resort boasts seven restaurants, a daiquiri bar and a full-service RV resort with 205 slips and 30 cabins.

Children can enjoy the Kids Quest child care activity center and parents can enjoy a little time away from the loveable little tykes. The entire family can enjoy games at the Cyber Quest arcade.

The Paragon’s Mari Showroom is venue to live concerts ranging from regional favorites to Hall of Fame legends. Upcoming concerts include Trace Adkins on Oct. 27 and 98 Degrees on Dec. 2.

The facility offers over 75,000 sq. ft. of meeting space for large events and groups.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) entered into an agreement with the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, the owners of the Paragon, in May 2016 to provide gaming, hospitality and entertainment consulting services for the Paragon.

For more information about the improvements to the casino and resort or to see what the Paragon has to offer, visit www.paragoncasinoresort.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To book a stay at the Paragon Resort or learn more about its amenities, call 253-1946.