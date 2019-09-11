Compass Behavioral-Marksville to hold grand opening/opening house Thursday

Compass Behavioral Health Center of Marksville will hold a grand opening and open house from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 12).

The geriatric psychiatric hospital is located at 137 Dr. Childress Drive, off Tunica Drive (La. Hwy 1), in Marksville.

It has 18 in-patient beds and five out-patient therapy areas. The construction of the center was announced last fall by Avoyelles Parish native and Compass Health founder/chairman Mark J. Cullen.

Compass Behavioral Center will offer safe and confidential mental health treatment close to home for Avoyelleans and those living in neighboring communities.

The Crowley-based Compass Health was founded in 1998 and now has 20 psychiatric centers in central and south Louisiana serving more than 9,000 patients annually.

For more information on Compass Health visit www.compasshealthcare.com.