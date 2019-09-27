3 charged with att’d murder in Simmesport drive-by shooting

Three suspects have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Wednesday night drive-by shooting that wounded a Simmesport man.

Simmesport police arrested Stephen Watson, 19, and Ronald Watson, 17, both of Simmesport, and Jacolby Lewis, 25, of New Roads, Thursday afternoon.

The three men were booked into Avoyelles Parish Detention Center #1 in Marksville on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting.

As of press time they were all still in jail under $300,000 bonds.

Simmesport Police Chief Damion Jacobs said a man was shot in the leg durinbg a drive-by shooting on Riverside Drive Wednesday night.

The victim was airlifted to Rapides Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.