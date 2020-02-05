APSO interviewing witnesses in fatal shooting

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office investigators are interviewing witnesses and possible "persons of interest" in the Tuesday morning murder of Deandre Williams at a home on Faith Baptist Mission Road just outside of Marksville.

Williams, 30, was shot in the chest while visiting a neighbor at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 4). There were others in the home at the time, but there were no other injuries, an APSO spokesman said.

Williams was taken by ambulance to Avoyelles Hospital where he died from his wounds.

Williams lived at 373 Faith Baptist Mission Road. The shooting occurred at 369 Faith Baptist Mission Road.