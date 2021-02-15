APSO investigating Saturday morning shooting incident

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday morning (Feb. 13) incident in which a woman sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Sheriff David Dauzat said the Communication Center received a report at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 13) that a woman had been shot at a mobile home on Griffin Lane in Mansura.

Deputies and Criminal Investigations Unit personnel responded.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to Avoyelles Hospital by ambulance for treatment of the wound.

No suspect has been identified and no arrest has been made. The case is still under investigation, Dauzat said.

Dauzat asks that anyone with information about this case or about a possible suspect or suspects should contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000.