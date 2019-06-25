APSO seeking info on missing Hessmer teen

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old Hessmer youth who has been reported as missing. Sheriff Doug Anderson said Carlos Peter Ramos was last seen at 1 p.m. Saturday (June 22) when he left on foot from a family member’s house in Hessmer. Ramos told family members he was going for a walk.

Investigators believe the youth may be trying to make his way to another family member in the state.

Ramos is white, 5’6” tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan boots and a light green muscle shirt with a batman logo.

Anyone with information about Carlos Ramos’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4081.