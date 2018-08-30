APSO seeks public help in identity theft case

A suspect in an Avoyelles Parish identity theft case is still at large and unidentified and the Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 14, a black male entered the Dollar General Store in Cottonport, went into the business office and stole employees’ personal credit cards and other items, an APSO spokesman said.

Shortly after that, the same man later went to the Chicken Palace Grocery in Mansura.

Security camera video shows the man arriving in an older, long wheelbase white Chevrolet pickup truck with black hubcaps or rims and a black toolbox in the bed of the truck.

The suspect bought fuel for the truck with the credit card stolen in Cottonport. He then came into the store, unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw money from an ATM, left and drove away.

The suspect was seen entering the Burger King in Marksville at about 11:51 a.m. that day. He paid for his order with one of the stolen credit cards. He left the restaurant with his order and drove off.

The APSO is asking that anyone with information concerning the identity or location of this suspect contact its Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000 or Detective Joshua Johns at 318-500-0011.