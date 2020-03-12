Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Bunkie Alderman Travis Armand

All charges against Bunkie Alderman Travis Armand were dismissed Thursday after it was determined “no crime was committed,” District Attorney Charles Riddle said.

Armand, a special education teachet at Bunkie Elementary, was arrested at school Wednesday on charges of battery of a police officer and interfering with a police investigation in connection with an incident in front of the school.

Riddle said he received a file from the Bunkie Police Department Thursday requesting the charges be dismissed.

He said the packet indicated police “had an opportunity to review the video of both charges. There was also audio from a body cam of the alleged interference,” Riddle said.

“ After investigation and review of the videos and audio, it was agreed by Bunkie P.D. and the District Attorney that no crime was committed,” he continued. “All charges will be dismissed and Mr. Armand will be eligible to have the arrest expunged.”