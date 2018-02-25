Avoyelles grand jury indicts RLCC former warden Nate Cain

Former Raymond Laborde Correctional Center warden Nate Cain was indicted for obstruction of justice by an Avoyelles Parish grand jury Feb. 15. The state charges are the latest legal problems for Cain, who resigned his position in May 2016 amid an investigation into improprieties at the state prison in Cottonport.

Cain turned himself in and was booked at the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center early last week and was released on $10,000 bond.

This latest charge is related to Cain’s actions during a 2016 administrative investigation into an alleged sexual relationship between an inmate and a female guard.

Former Corrections Major Randon Harrington, who was fired as a result of the 2016 investigation, was also indicted by the grand jury for obstruction of justice. The grand jury also considered charges, but did not indict, two others named in that investigation.

DENIES AFFAIR

Former guard Brandy Dupuy’s alleged relationship with an inmate prompted the investigation. She denied the affair.

The investigation did not conclusively determine Dupuy had a sexual relationship with an inmate. If she had, federal law would classify it as “rape” even if both were willing participants.

Former lieutenant colonel Beau Milligan was accused of aiding the coverup of the relationship.

Investigators found that Cain and others tried to shut down the inquiry. Harrington was accused of threatening the male inmate with being transferred to the State Penitentiary at Angola if he did not drop his allegations.

Milligan was also fired as a result of the investigation. He has appealed his dismissal to the State Civil Service board, which will hear the case in June.

During the investigation, Cain stopped a lie-detector test of Dupuy and sent away a rape investigator from Angola.

18 FEDERAL CHARGES

Cain was also indicted by a federal grand jury on 18 counts of fraud concerning allegations he and his wife, Tonia, used state credit cards to purchase items for their personal benefit. Tonia Cain was the prison’s business manager at the time.

The Cains will go to trial on those charges in June. They have filed for divorce and she is now using her maiden name of Bandy.

She also faces state theft charges in Avoyelles Parish for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from accounts meant to support prison inmate clubs.