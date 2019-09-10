Avoyelles law enforcement officer charged with malfeasance

A local law enforcement officer was arrested by State Police Monday (Sept. 9) on charges of malfeasance in office and misuse of the national crime data system.

Torrick Friels, 33, of Marksville, was booked into the Avoyelles Detention Center and released on $2,500 bond Monday.

Friels is a full-time Marksville police officer and part-time Mansura police officer.

He is accused of accessing personal information on an individual using the National Crime Information Center/Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunication System and releasing that information to another person.

State Police received a complaint in August concerning the alleged incident.

Friels was on duty in Mansura at the time of the alleged incident. However, Mansura P.D. does not use the program that was allegedly used to access the information, Police Chief John Johnson said.

Louisiana law prohibits a law enforcement officer from obtaining information on a person for personal reasons and then disseminating that information for non-law enforcement purposes.

State Police urge anyone with information about a possible crime to use its online reporting system by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the “Suspicious Activity” link.