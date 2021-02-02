Avoyelles sheriff seeks public assistance in Cottonport homicide investigation

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat is asking for anyone with information concerning a Monday afternoon shooting death in Cottonport to call the APSO Criminal Investigations Unit to assist in the department's investigation.

An APSO spokesman reported that Lamarin Jaquan Hayward, 25, of Cottonport was shot and killed around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Coco Street in Cottonport. Cottonport Police Chief Donald Jenkins requested APSO's assistance in the case.

As of Tuesday afternoon no suspects had been arrested.

Dauzat said anyone with information regarding Hayward's death or concerning any possible suspects in the case should call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000.

"APSO investigators need your help," Dauzat said. "Crimes such as this often require the assistance of concerned citizens, community partners and brave witnesses and victims willing to come forward."