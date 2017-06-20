Avoyelles Sheriff's Office installs drop-off box for prescription drugs

A drop-off box for unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs has been installed in the lobby of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office in Marksville.

Sheriff Doug Anderson said the drop-off program is intended to deter prescription drugs from being used by anyone other than the person for whom they were prescribed. It is completely anonymous and is a “no questions asked” program, he said.

The program is a joint effort of the APSO, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Louisiana insurance and the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators.

The office is located at 675 Government Street, adjacent to the Avoyelles Detention Center. The drop box is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This program is designed to significantly reduce the prescription drugs in Avoyelles Parish homes that are either no longer needed or outdated,” Anderson said. “These same drugs, unfortunately, have become the target of theft and misuse, oftentimes by people who have access to the residence.”

Prescription drug use is the number one substance abuse problem among youth ages 12-17. Much of the supply of these drugs comes from the household medicine cabinet of parents, grandparents and friends, Anderson said.

That national trend is also reflected in Avoyelles Parish.

“More and more adults here in Avoyelles Parish recognize the need to remove these substances from the home and legally and safely turn them over to law enforcement for proper disposal,” he added.

For more information on this program, contact APSO Detective Casey Threeton at 318-619-3940.