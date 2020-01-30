Bunkie man arrested for two shooting incidents

A suspect in two recent shooting incidents in Bunkie was arrested Wednesday (Jan. 29).

Travis Green, 18, of Bunkie is charged with assault by drive-by shooting and three counts of attempted 2nd degree murder. He is in jail under $500,000 bond.

Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson said Green is a suspect in a November incident in which five or six shots were fired at a house on Ash Street. There were no injuries.

The second shooting occurred Tuesday (Jan. 28) when three to six bullets were fired at a pickup truck at the intersection of S. Cottonwood and Church Street. There were three people in the truck. There were no injuries.

Ferguson said the recent shooting was reportedly in retaliation for an unrelated event.