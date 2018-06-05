Bunkie man charged with vehicular homicide in one-vehicle accident

A Bunkie man was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide for the death of a passenger in the car he was driving in a one-car accident in St. Landry Parish Sunday.

Alfredo Segura-Prado, 30, of Bunkie was seriously injured in the accident and taken to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. His passenger, 34-year-old Magdaleno Prado-Marquez, was killed in the accident.

Both men were not wearing seat belts. State Police said Segura-Prado is believed to have been driving while impaired. Troopers are awaiting lab results on blood samples.

Segura-Prado was driving northbound on La. Hwy 182 when his 2005 GMC Sierra crossed the center line in a left curve. When he attempted to re-enter his lane, he over-corrected to the right, ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree.

Prado-Marquez was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Segura-Prado was charged with vehicular homicide, careless operation, driving left of center and not wearing a seat belt.

He will be booked into St. Landry Parish Jail upon release from the hospital.