Bunkie P.D. arrests eight on drug, weapons charges

Bunkie police officers arrested eight people Sunday (Jan. 24) for multiple drug-related and weapons charges, a post on the Bunkie Police Department Facebook page reported.

The arrests stemmed from two separate traffic stops on La. Hwy 115 west of Sammy's Truck Stop. Those stops resulted in the discovery of substances suspected to be heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, prescription medicines, two firearms, three catalytic converters, scales and other items that could be used to package and distribute narcotics.

Those searches also provided probable cause for officers to search a room at the Knights Inn, where more suspected heroin, marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia were found.

Those reportedly arrested included six men and a woman. Identities of all of those arrested have not been confirmed at this time, but Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office did confirm the Jan. 24 arrests of

Brandon Anderson, 38, Kadrun Butler, 39, and Dontai Anderson, 25, all of Bunkie, Francis Keller Jr., 24, and Terry Laws, 41, both of Morrow, and Ladarius LeBlanc, 22, of Ruston.