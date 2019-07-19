Bunkie P.D. arrests two Texas men arrested on drug charges

Two Texas men were arrested Wednesday (July 17) on drug charges after one of them was mailed a package containing two pounds of a substance suspected of being marijuana.

Bunkie Police arrested Ernesto Benavides and Adrian Martinez, both of Rio Grande City, Texas, on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of narcotic pills. They were booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 and were both released on $10,000 bond each.

Police had received a tip that Martinez was expected to receive a package of marijuana in Bunkie. BPD officers on stake-out saw the package being delivered to Martinez.

BPD was assisted by officers with the U.S. Postal Inspectors and Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the arrests, a search of the suspects also found 246 suspected narcotic pills.