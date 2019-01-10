Bunkie P.D. assisting RPSO in roadside shooting case

The investigation into a roadside shooting between Bunkie and Cheneyville is still ongoing and more arrests are possible, Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson said.

Although outside of the city limits, Bunkie police responded to the call of a shooting on Christmas Eve on U.S. 71.

“We were the first on the scene,” Ferguson said. “We searched the area and found a witness that was with the man who was shot. We found the victim in a ditch.”

Ferguson said he blocked off the crime scene until evidence could be gathered.

Ferguson said BPD’s investigation led to identifying potential witnesses or individuals with information about the incident.

Interviews with those individuals identified two suspects, Brandon Francisco and Travelle Louis.

“We called Francisco’s family,” Ferguson said. “He had agreed to turn himmself in to us, but the Rapides Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant on him and he turned himself in to them.”

Francisco, 33, and Louis, 30, both from Mansura, have been charged with attempted 1st degree murder, armed robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy. They are in custody in Rapides Parish Detention Center #1.

Francisco was arrested on Dec. 28 and Louis was arrested on Dec. 29.

The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The passenger in the victim’s car told police the victim was driving northbound on U.S. Hwy 71 when he saw a black Dodge Charger parked on the side of the road. He pulled behind the parked car and approached it. Someone from inside the car shot him.

The witness ran away and someone in the Charger allegedly drove the victim’s car away. It was found abandoned on nearby Munson Road.