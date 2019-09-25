Bunkie woman charged with attempted murder

A Bunkie woman has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting her boyfriend, Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson reported.

Narissia Francis, 22, was charged with attempted 2nd degree murder for allegedly shooting Ernest Bolden, 25, in the shoulder during an argument at her S. Mable St. residence on Sept. 21.

She is currently in jail under $200,000 bond.

Ferguson said the incident is still under investigation.