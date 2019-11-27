Cottonport P.D. arrests 3 juveniles for shooting at vehicles

Cottonport police have arrested three juveniles suspected of shooting pellet guns at vehicles driving on Front Street.

Police Chief Earnest Anderson said an anonymous tip led officers to the three teens Tuesday night.

"At first they denied having anything to do with it, but then confessed that they had shot at the cars," Anderson said.

Anderson said the boys would shoot pellet guns at cars as they drove down Front Street. There were "at least four or five incidents," he said.

Anderson said parents should remember that firearms -- even BB guns and pellet rifles -- can be dangerous in the hands of their children. He said he wants the people of Cottonport, and those who drive through the town, to know that it is safe to do so.

Because of their age, the three juveniles were released to the custody of their parents, "but they will be going to court for what they did," Anderson assured.