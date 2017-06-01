Escapee Travis Lavalais recaptured, three arrested as accessories



An escaped inmate was recaptured Thursday and three people were charged with being an accessory to the escape, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson said.

APSO deputies found Travision Lavalais , 25, hiding in an apartment on Legion Drive in Marksville around noon on Thursday (June 1).

Anita Lavalais, 28, of Hessmer, Shawn Lavalais, 36, of Marksville and Latoria Patterson, 36, of Bunkie were arrested and charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to simple escape.

Anderson said the three are alleged to have assisted the escapee in eluding authorities after the escape.

The matter is still under investigation and more arrests are expected, the sheriff said.

Travison Lavalais was being held after conviction for domestic abuse battery and traffic offenses when he escaped from the detention center in Marksville.

