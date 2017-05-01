Faith House sponsors children's art contest for Police Week

Faith House of Avoyelles outreach program is sponsoring an art contest to observe Police Appreciation Week, May 14-20. All students enrolled in public, non-public and homeschool programs are encouraged to submit their art on the theme of law enforcement, Faith House representative Misty Ducote said.

Possible subjects for the art project include highlighting a law enforcement officer, honoring a relative in law enforcement, the importance of law enforcement, different types of police officers and appreciation of a police-related occupation.

Students are to draw, paint or color on letter-sized paper. Entries should include the student’s name, age, school and teacher on the back. The work can either be an individual or class effort, Ducote said.

There are three age group categories: ages 3-7, 8-12 and 13-and-older. One winner will be selected in each category.

The winning artworks will be displayed at the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and winners will be recognized in an upcoming edition of one of the Avoyelles Publishing newspapers.

Artwork is due by May 13 and winners will be announced on May 21. Entries are to be mailed to Faith House, P.O. Box 937, Marksville, LA 71351.

For more info., call Melissa Ducote at 318-500-0861.