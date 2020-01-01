Former Avoyelles School District superintendent arrested

Former Avoyelles Parish School District Superintendent Burnell Lemoine was arrested New Year’s Eve and charged with indecent exposure to an undercover police officer.

Lafayette Police reported Lemoine, 74, of Lafayette, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. for allegedly intentionally exposing himself to an undercover officier.

Authorities have not released details of the arrest, other than it occurred in the 1400 block of St. John Street.

He was released on $5,000 bond.

A friend of the Lemoine family told the Journal the arrest was an over-reaction by an undercover cop and occurred when Lemoine was relieving himself in a public restroom along a walking path near his home.

Lemoine served as Avoyelles Parish superintendent from 1986-1991 and was superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System from July 2007 until retiring in December 2011.

He was honored by the Acadiana Museum as a “living legend” in January 2015.