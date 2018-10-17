Former Bunkie police officer arrested

Nicholas Desselle, 26, a former Bunkie Police Department patrolman and dispatcher, was arrested earlier today on one count of tampering with surveillance/monitoring, The charges reportedly stem from a Louisiana State Police investigation earlier this year.

Desselle is being held under $10,000 bond.

Desselle resigned his position with Bunkie P.D. after Police Chief Bobby Corner lost his bid for re-election.

Sources said an arrest warrant has also been issued for Corner. No details on charges has been released.