Marksville couple charged with passing counterfeit money in Alexandria

Chancey Johnson, 26, and Allyssa Chambers, 24, both of Marksville, were arrested in Alexandria Monday (June 12) and charged with counterfeiting.

Alexandria Police said a restaurant on North Boulevard reported Johnson had paid for his food at the drive-through window with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Police spoke to Johnson at the restaurant. He denied knowing the bill was counterfeit and said he got it from his girlfriend.

The officers were then told that a woman was burning something in the restroom.

Police said Chambers was found burning counterfeit $100 bills and attempting to flush them down the toilet. They recovered burned pieces of counterfeit money and a roll of wet bills in the trash can.

Johnson and Chambers were both charged with monetary instrument abuse and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.