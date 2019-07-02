Marksville man charged with 1st degree rape, attempted 1st degree murder

A Marksville man was arrested this plast Thursday (06/27) on charges of attempted 1st degree murder and 1st degree rape.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson said Sonny Ray Dauzat, 20, of 202 Smith Road in Marksville, was arrested by APSO detectives.

The incident occurred in the Fifth Ward area, Anderson said.

As of press time Monday, details of the case were unavailable and Dauzat was still in Avoyelles Detention Center #1 under $675,000 bond.

Dauzat was also charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.