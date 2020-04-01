Marksville man stabbed to death in home

A 17-year-old Marksville man has been charged with 1st degree murder in connection with a Tuesday night stabbing death in a North Main Street residence.

Timothy Borrel, 70, was stabbed to death in his home Tuesday evening (March 31). His assailant reportedly stole his truck. Gage Michot, 17, of Marksville was arrested by Marksville Police, reportedly driving Borrel's truck, and booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 at 2 a.m. Wednesday (April 1)

Michot was charged with 1st degree murder and is still in custody under $1 million bond.