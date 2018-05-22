Marksville Police investigating Monday night shooting

Tue, 05/22/2018 - 4:31pm Raymond Daye

Marksville police are searching for three black males who shot and wounded a 15-year-old near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Green Street Monday evening.

Police Chief Elster Smith said police were alerted to shots fired in that area at about 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses said the three men fired multiple weapons. The juvenile was wounded and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Elster said the case is still under investigation and anyone with information should call the Marksville Police at 253-9250.

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2018