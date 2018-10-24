Marksville woman charged with identity theft, fraud

Tammy Lynn Laborde Brevelle, 46, of Marksville was arrested this past Monday (Oct. 22) by Pineville Police Criminal Investigation Bureau officers on two counts of exploitation of the infirmed, identity theft, forgery and felony theft.

Police were notified on Sept. 24 of suspected fraudulent activity involving a bank account and credit accounts of an elderly couple, one of which was bedridden and required constant caretakers.

It was determined that Brevelle was employed by the victims as a private caretaker. Over the course of one month, she allegedly made multiple purchases and forged checks made out to her using the victim’s accounts and attempted to open a line of credit using the victim’s personal information.

Brevelle identified herself as a self-employed caretaker and not working for any home health care company.

She is being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $21,000 bond.