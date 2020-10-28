Simmesport P.D. investigating non-fatal shooting of juvenile

Simmesport police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred during an argument between rival groups of juvenile males, Police Chief Glenn Hall said.

Hall said he expects to make one or more arrests in the near future in connection with the incident that occurred Sunday in a Simmesport apartment complex.

"The juveniles were preparing to fight when someone pulled a gun and shot the victim in the right lower leg," Hall said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.