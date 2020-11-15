Simmesport P.D. seeks public's aid in fatal shooting investigation

A Simmesport man was fatally shot Friday night on the porch of his home, Simmesport Police Chief Glenn Hall said..

Hall is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the police department at 318-941-2576.

Hall said the shooting of Cory Williams, 42, appears to have been intentional. Williams sustained a single gunshot wound and was taken to Lafayette hospital where he died.

"We have some leads and suspects," Hall said. If anyone has information about the incident, it could aid the investigation, he added.