Store clerk injured in Simmesport armed robbery

A store clerk was pistol-whipped in an armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Simmesport Monday morning. The clerk was hit twice with a pistol as one of the robber's demanded money. The two masked men escaped through the back door just as Simmesport Police officers pulled up to the front.

Assistant Police Chief Mike Scheideler said the two men entered the front door wearing masks, hoody jackets and gloves. At least one of the subjects was armed with a gun.

They ordered the clerk to open the cash drawer but struck him on the side of the head before he could comply. The clerk tried to get up and was struck and knocked down again. When he attempted to get up, the robbers allowed him to open the drawer.

During the robbery, another employee was able to call 911. Simmesport Police arrived just as the robbers were trying to leave out the front door. When they saw police, they ran out the back and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, Scheideler said.

The clerk was taken to Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville where he was treated for his head injuries and later released.

Scheideler said Simmesport Police is continuing the investigation.