Suspect charged with attempted murder in Saturday shooting

A man has been charged with attempted 2nd degree murder in connection with a Saturday evening shooting at his residence on Luke Martin Road between Bunkie and Hessmer.

Sean Descant, 27, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Adam Claverie of Marksville during an argument at Descant’s home at about 6 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 4).

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Claverie, Descant and an unidentified woman were allegedly arguing when Descant grabbed a .223 cal. rifle and shot Claverie through booth legs.

Claverie was flown to an Alexandria hospital where he was listed in stable condition Monday.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges may be filed, an APSO spokesman said.