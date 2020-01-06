Suspect sought in Bunkie shooting

A suspect in a Sunday morning shooting in Bunkie is still at large.

Bunkie Police are searching for Samuel Brown, 46, of Bunkie, in connection with a shooting on South Matthews Ave. that critically wounded another man whose identity has not been released.

Police said the shooting allegedly occurred during an argument between Brown and the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition Monday.

Anyone with information about Brown is asked to call Bunkie P.D. at (318) 346-2664.