Three arrested on human trafficking charges

A traffic stop by Bunkie Police Monday and subsequent State Police investigation led to the arrest of three people on charges of human trafficking of 15-year-old Texas girl.

State Police said a Bunkie police officer saw the girl in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop and called LSP for assistance. State Police said it is believed the girl is from the Houston area and was being sexually exploited and transported for the purposes of human trafficking.

State Police arrested Terry Williams, 24, and Infiniti Williams, both of Kingwood, Texas, and Areona Ardoin, 21, of Alexandria, on charges of human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. T. Williams and Ardoin were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, I. Williams was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation, State Police said.