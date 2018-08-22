Woman charged with burning dog to death

More arrests are possible in the case of a small terrier who died a day after being set on fire, Moreauville Police Chief Scott Lemoine said.

Lemoine said the cruel act occurred last Thursday (Aug. 16) but was not reported to authorities until Saturday (Aug.18).

After interviewing witnesses, Madison Gautreaux, 21, -- a reportedly homeless woman originally from Opelousas -- was arrested Monday (Aug. 20) and booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 on charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal, damage to property with intent and aggravated assault.

Lemoine said the case is still under investigation and he cannot release details at this time as more arrests were possible.

He said the dog’s owner, Norris Lemoine Jr. of Moreauville, took the dog to a veterinarian in Alexandria after the attack on Thursday. He took the injured animal to a Marksville vet on Friday morning and the dog died later that day.

At last report, Gautreaux was in jail under $25,000 bond.